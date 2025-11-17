New York Jets Player in Critical Condition After Manhattan Shooting

Kris Boyd, a cornerback for American football team the New York Jets, was shot in the abdomen early yesterday, according to US media. The 29-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital, the New York Police Department told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

The NYPD did not name Boyd as the victim, but a spokesperson for the Jets confirmed to the BBC that Boyd had been shot. At around 02:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Sunday morning, police received a 911 call about a shooting in midtown Manhattan.

Police responded to a location outside a high-end restaurant called Sei Less. An investigation is still underway and police do not have a suspect in custody, the NYPD told CBS.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson for the Jets told the BBC. Prior to joining the Jets earlier this year, Boyd played two seasons with the Houston Texans, following one season with the Arizona Cardinals and four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The cornerback had been on injured reserve for the Jets after suffering a shoulder injury during team practice in August. New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson posted on X asking for prayers for his teammate.