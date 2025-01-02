New Year’s Fireworks Kill Five In Germany

Share

At least five people on Wednesday died across Germany and a police officer was seriously injured from accidents linked to the powerful fireworks amid the New Year jubilation.

New Telegraph reports that Germans celebrate New Year’s Eve with a particularly intense usage of fireworks, which spurs a recurrent debate about outlawing the most powerful devices, given the high number of injuries each year, as well as the pollution and noise they cause.

The German police spokesman Florian Nath said thirty law enforcement officers were injured, including one seriously wounded by an illegally manufactured firework

READ ALSO

According to the police, 400 people were detained in the capital Berlin overnight, which is contrary to previous years where there was no major violence or incidents.

A 45-year-old man died of serious head injuries when he set fire to a pyrotechnic bom a powerful F4 category firework. In the same eastern region, a 50-year-old man died on the spot from head injuries in the town of Hartha when he tried to detonate a pyrotechnic pipe bomb.

Similarly, near Hamburg, in the north, a 20-year-old man died lighting a pyrotechnic firework and in Kremen near Berlin, a fifth man died from inappropriate manipulation of pyrotechnics.

Share

Please follow and like us: