New Year’s Eve Blazes Hit Lagos, Firefighters Contain Outbreaks

Two separate fire outbreaks occurred in different parts of Lagos State on Tuesday, December 31, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The first incident occurred at a three-story building located at Number 2, Ido Oluwo, Lagos Island, in the Docemo Market area. The fire, which started at approximately 8:45 am, ravaged the topmost floor of the building, causing significant damage to affected properties.

The fire outbreak razed the topmost floor of the three-story building at Number 2, Ido Oluwo, Lagos Island, resulting in a tragic New Year’s Eve incident.

Reports say the Docemo Market fire caused significant damage to affected properties.

In a separate incident, a 33,000-litre diesel tanker caught fire at 12:25 pm while discharging its content at an adjoining hotel near the Okokomaiko Police Station on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ojo area of the state.

The operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, along with other emergency responders, swiftly contained the raging fires, preventing them from spreading to nearby sections and buildings.

Firefighters from the Ojo and Ijegun-Egba Fire Stations responded promptly to the scene, saving the occupants of the hotel and the police station.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service’s prompt response and effective firefighting efforts have been commended for preventing what could have been a catastrophic disaster.

