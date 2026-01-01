New Year’s Eve Attack: Suspected Terrorists Burn Ipele Police Station – PPRO

Suspected terrorists numbering about 20 attacked Ipele community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday night, setting the Divisional Police Station ablaze and throwing residents into panic.

Sources in the community said the attackers stormed Ipele around 10 p.m., firing sporadically and forcing residents to flee their homes for safety.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants specifically targeted the police station, which was completely razed during the attack.

One eyewitness, who requested anonymity, described the assault:

“It was a terrorist attack. About 20 attackers entered Ipele in a commando-style operation, shooting sporadically before attacking the police station. Many of us had to flee into the bush. The sounds were terrifying, and no one could withstand it.”

While the motive for the attack remains unclear, residents said the incident left the community shaken, with many escaping into nearby bushes to avoid harm.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said a tactical team has been deployed to restore order. He also clarified that, contrary to social media reports, no church was attacked during the incident.

Jimoh provided further details:

“According to preliminary reports, at about 9:41 p.m., a group of armed men, numbering between 20 and 30, invaded the police station, firing assault rifles and deploying dynamite. The attackers set the station ablaze, destroying the building and several exhibits. Fortunately, no lives were lost at the time of this report.”

He added that a joint patrol comprising the Police, Military, Civil Defence, and other security agencies promptly mobilized to the scene, but the attackers had already carried out the operation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State, CP Adebowale Lawal, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a tragic and reprehensible act against the peace and security of the state.

He urged residents to remain calm and assured them that the situation is under firm control.

The PPRO said additional operational assets, including Tactical Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) units, and Police Mobile Force personnel, have been deployed to the area. A coordinated manhunt for the attackers is currently underway.