New Year: We’ll Implement New Minimum Wage – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his New Year address assured Nigerians, especially the leadership of the organized labour that a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers would be implemented by his administration in 2024.

The President gave the assurance in his New Year public address delivered in Abuja on Monday, January 1, 2024, to commemorate with Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians’ current economic woes brought on by the elimination of gasoline subsidies and currency rate changes will soon come to an end.

His administration is dedicated to making sure that every Nigerian is safe, he pledged.

“Every decision, every trip outside the shore of our land has been undertaken since my assumption of office on May 29th 2023 has been made in the country’s best interest.

“I will fight every obstacle that hinders business in Nigeria.

“We will implement a new national minimum for Nigerian workers in this new year,” he said.