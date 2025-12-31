New Year: We’ll Consolidate On Achievements Recorded In 2025 – Gov Aliyu

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has assured that his administration will consolidate on the achievements recorded in the outgoing year, 2025, as the state ushers in 2026.

The Governor made this known in a message to the people of the state to mark the beginning of the new year in Sokoto.

According to Governor Aliyu, his administration will, in 2026, continue to prioritise critical sectors of development that will fast-track the socio-economic growth of the state in line with its nine-point Smart Innovative Agenda.

He stated that the government would strengthen its support to security agencies in their efforts to combat banditry, particularly in the thirteen local government areas affected by the menace.

“We have already drawn up a blueprint on how to further assist the security agencies in the areas of logistics, intelligence gathering, and intelligence sharing,” he added.

The Governor appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts in the coming year to ensure that banditry is brought to an end in the state.

“I also call on our people, especially those living in areas affected by insecurity, to support the security agencies with relevant information on any suspicious character or movement noticed within their communities,” Aliyu maintained.

He further urged local communities to expose anyone exhibiting strange behaviour or living above their means, noting that such vigilance would help curb the activities of informants in rural areas.

On the promotion of Islamic affairs, the Governor disclosed that new Islamic schools would be constructed, while existing ones in dilapidated condition would be rehabilitated.

In the education sector, Governor Aliyu assured that all ongoing renovations of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions would be completed with more furniture to be provided, adding that teachers’ welfare would continue to receive priority attention.

Speaking on road construction and housing, he said all ongoing housing projects in Wajake, Gidan Salanke, and Sokoto New City, as well as rural and township road projects, would be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Governor Aliyu also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining economic empowerment programmes such as NG-CARES, Ahmadu-CARES, and other youth and women empowerment initiatives.

In the area of water supply, the Governor stated that all ongoing water scheme projects would be completed, while additional machinery would be provided at the state’s main water intake facilities.

He further disclosed that the state government would continue to provide farm inputs and implements to farmers, noting that contracts had already been awarded for the procurement of tractors to enhance agricultural mechanisation.

The Governor added that the health sector would continue to receive priority attention through the renovation of health facilities and the provision of modern medical equipment across health centres in the state.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, we will ensure the successful actualisation of all these projects in 2026,” he said.

Governor Aliyu thanked the people of Sokoto State for their continued support and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering good governance and ensuring a better Sokoto State.

He also wished Nigerians a prosperous New Year.