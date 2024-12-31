New Year: Walson-Jack Charges Civil Servants On Collaboration, Professionalism 

Share

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Esther Watson-Jack, has charged civil servants to collaborate and be committed to professionalism in the new year.

The HCSF gave this charge in a New Year message made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

She wrote: “As we step into 2025, I extend my warm wishes to you and your families for a prosperous and rewarding New Year.

“Your unwavering dedication and professionalism have been the foundation of our achievements over the past five months. I commend your efforts in advancing the goals of the Civil Service and contributing to national development. Together, we have made strides in improving service delivery and we are fostering a culture of accountability and efficiency.

“In the year ahead, let us renew our commitment to building an efficient, productive, incorruptible, and citizen-centred Civil Service. By working collaboratively and embracing growth opportunities, we can create a world-class Civil Service that drives accelerated national development. Together, we can build a service that inspires the exclamation, “Unbelievable! wow!”

Wishing you all a 2025 marked by joy, prosperity and fulfilment. Happy New Year!”

