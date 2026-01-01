New Year Tragedy: Gunmen Kill 9 In Jos South, Plateau

Barely minutes into the New Year, gunmen attacked Bum community in Chugwi, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing no fewer than nine persons.

The attack, which reportedly occurred around 11:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025, shattered the festive atmosphere as residents were preparing to usher in 2026, throwing the agrarian community into shock and mourning.

A press statement issued on New Year’s Day by the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM), and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed that nine corpses had been recovered as of the time of the statement.

The association said search and rescue operations were still ongoing, raising fears that the casualty figure could increase.

The incident came barely hours after security alerts warned that some communities in Jos South Local Government Area were at risk of attack.

Meanwhile, the BYM said it is closely monitoring the situation and would provide further updates as events continue to unfold.

The killing of nine persons has further heightened anxiety over the recurring spate of violent attacks on rural communities in Plateau State, particularly during festive periods traditionally associated with peace and celebration.

More details are expected as investigations continue.