New Year: Tinubu Assures Of Reliable Power Supply, Petrol

Plans to offer petroleum products and a dependable electricity supply to Nigerians have been revealed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his New Year nationwide broadcast.

Tinubu who spoke on Monday also announced efforts to expedite the Siemens Energy Power Project delivery in order to provide dependable electricity to residences and commercial buildings.

In 2024, he continued, his government is getting closer to resuming the production of local petroleum products with the opening of the Port Harcourt and Dangote refineries.

“Having laid the groundwork of our economic recovery plans within the last seven months of 2023, we are now poised to accelerate the pace of our service delivery across sectors.

“Just this past December, during COP28 in Dubai, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and I agreed and committed to a new deal to speed up the delivery of the Siemens Energy power project that will ultimately deliver a reliable supply of electricity to our homes and businesses under the Presidential Power Initiative which began in 2018.

“Other power installation projects to strengthen the reliability of our transmission lines and optimise the integrity of our National grid are ongoing across the country.

“My administration recognises that no meaningful economic transformation can happen without a steady electricity supply. In 2024, we are moving further in our quest to restart local refining of petroleum products with Port Harcourt Refinery and the Dangote Refinery, which shall fully come on stream”, he said.