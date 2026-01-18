New Year Reunion: Revival Of Traditional Ties – Sunny-Goli

His Royal Highness (HRH) Israel Sunny-Goli has described a New Year reunion party for indigenes of Brass Island in Bayelsa State, known as Old Time Friends in Brass Island, as a revival of the kingdom’s traditional communal ties.

The former federal lawmaker, who represented the Nembe/Brass constituency in the House of Representatives and sponsored the gathering, said the reunion brought together former political adversaries, providing a fresh push for reconciliation after years of divisions driven by political differences.

The celebration, held at the Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, allowed Brass Islanders to reconnect after years apart.

Speaking on the purpose of the event, Sunny-Goli stated, “The gathering has shown the positive disposition of all Brass Islanders toward reawakening social life on the island. It brings people who have not seen each other for a decade or two together. It is a message to all that the social and economic life of our people should return in an atmosphere of peace.”

Also speaking, High Chief Dr. Kune Igoni Claudius, who chaired the occasion, described the reunion as historic, noting Sunny-Goli’s track record in fostering unity.

He urged residents to seize the moment as a turning point, adding: “Life is too short, and reunions are too rare to waste time on grudges that even we can no longer remember clearly. Today’s celebration is a signal of better things ahead. Friendship should last longer than misunderstandings, and old quarrels, like expired phone numbers, should not be redialed.”

He praised Sunny-Goli, saying, “Rt. Hon. Sunny-Goli has a gift for bringing people together. Unity is his profession. This initiative reflects his belief that leadership is not about titles alone but about bringing people together, especially those who have not seen each other for years. The people of Brass Island should rejoice together rather than return to the animosities of the past.”

HRH Moses Theophilus Kenibara V, the traditional ruler of Moko Ama, Sangana, also expressed delight at the gathering and called for sustained peace.

The event drew traditional rulers, politicians, youth, and women leaders, signalling a collective desire to foster peace and unity on Brass Island.