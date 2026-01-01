New Year: Reps Minority Urges FG To Tackle Insecurity

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to prioritise nation’s security in the new year.

The call was contained in a new year message jointly signed by Hon. O.K Chinda, Minority Leader, Hon. Ali Isa J.C, Minority Whip, Hon. Aliyu Madaki, Deputy Minority Leader and Hon. George Ozodinobi, Deputy Minority Whip.

“In Year 2026, it is necessary to reiterate that there is an urgent need to comprehensively tackle insecurity, because true and meaningful development of a nation and people can only be achieved through peace, and safety of lives and properties”, they stated.

Also, the caucus urged the federal government to ingeniously address infrastructure deficits, youth unemployment, and brazen corruption.

“To achieve all these, the government must be sincere, deliberate, and intentional”, it advised.

The caucus noted that Nigeria is a blessed nation with enormous potentials, and our diversity remains one of our greatest assets.

“In the New Year, the caucus urges all Nigerians to harness the strengths imbedded in our differences to build a nation that will work for all citizens. Since no tribe, ethnicity, and group, no matter how powerful can do it alone, we solicit for the sincere collaboration and synergy of all and sundry.

“Through these, and other imperatives including believability, inclusivity, and mutual trust, Nigeria can overcome every difficulty, and achieve sustainable and enduring milestones.

“As we forge ahead as a nation in 2026, we also encourage Nigerians to recommit and reconnect to the values of peaceful coexistence, national cohesion, and togetherness, with the realisation that the future of Nigeria rests on our ability to stay united; regardless of the negative situations towards the fulfillment of common goals, desire and aspirations.

“As a responsible and responsive caucus, we assure Nigerians that further to our commitment to the general well-being of citizens, we will in 2026 remain resolute and focussed on every national issue that requires legislative inquisition and actions.

The caucus congratulates everyone for being alive to witness the birth of a New Year, amid the various challenges that the nation and citizens witnessed in the last year.

“Today, been the first day of Year 2025, gives us the opportunity to have sincere introspection and frank reflections about the journey of our dear country, thus far.

“No doubt, Nigeria’s progress has been marked by significant challenges that, in many ways has affected national development.

“Conscious of the fact that true nationhood is a continuous task, we enjoin Nigerians to collectively contribute towards surmounting these challenges in 2026.

“We call on leaders; at all levels to commit themselves wholeheartedly, and truthfully towards achieving meaningful and realistic development in all sectors”.