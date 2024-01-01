New Year: ‘Renew Your Commitment To Nation Building, Realtor Charges Nigerians

An Ogun State-based Real Estate and Property Developer, Armstrong Tope Akintunde has urged Nigerians to renew their commitment towards building a prosperous and enviable nation.

Akintunde, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes Limited made the call in his New Year message to Nigerians.

Akintunde insisted that Nigerians must out of patriotism and sincerity of purpose, support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his determined bid to tackle all the challenges confronting the country.

The real estate mogul also charged Nigerians to embrace unity and pursue every effort aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence in the country in the year 2024.

Akintunde said “I am using this medium to felicitate Nigerians as we move into the new year 2024. As a nation, we must renew our commitment to build Nigeria of our dream. We must support the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a more virile and resilient economy.

“We should also live in peace and promote peaceful coexistence because no society can make any appreciable progress in crisis.

“It’s our pleasure too to appreciate our distinguished and respected customers who partner with us in the just-completed year 2023, the Odu’a investment’s partnership and other private organisations can never be overlooked, we appreciate everyone, and we seek more business partnerships in the new year of 2024.

“I wish us all a prosperous new year and success in all our endeavours in 2024”.