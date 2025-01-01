Share

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has welcomed Nigerians into the year 2025 with a heartfelt New Year’s message emphasizing unity, hope, and national prosperity.

In her message to Nigerians on Wednesday, the First Lady expressed profound gratitude to God for the nation’s journey, calling on Nigerians to rise above their differences to rebuild bridges of love, respect, and understanding.

Also, she urged citizens to focus on collective growth by investing in one another, nurturing the youth, and protecting the dignity of elders.

“As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us—bridges of love, respect, and understanding.

“It is a year to invest in one another; to nurture our youth and protect the dignity of our elders,” she stated.

The First Lady reassured Nigerians of the Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to reforms aimed at unlocking the nation’s economic potential and fostering inclusive prosperity.

She called on citizens to unite in the shared vision of building a country where everyone, regardless of their background, can thrive.

“I assure you all that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is truly committed to and is already undertaking deepening reforms that will unlock our nation’s economic potential.

“Let us stand together, lifting each other up, and ensuring no one is left behind,” Senator Tinubu emphasized.

Promoting patriotism, the First Lady also calls for togetherness in building the country.

“Together, we can build the Nigeria we all desire.

Together, we will. Happy New Year, Nigeria. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

