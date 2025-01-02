New Year: Prioritize Citizens’ Welfare To Reduce Poverty, Ajadi Urges Govts

Share

…Pleads with the rich to help the needy

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has charged the federal and state governments to make citizens’ welfare a matter of priority in 2025 in order to witness national socio-economic growth and development.

In his New Year message, Ajadi, who also urged wealthy Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of helping the needy, the downtrodden masses, as a means of giving back to the society, said this while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the New Year Party at Bullion Go-Neat park, Ibafo, Ogun State, where Taye Currency, 9ice, Femi Lancaster, Tope Indomie and the new artiste of Bullion Records, Abdul Rahman Yusuf, popularly known as Harcher, entertained the guests.

He said, “I want to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the State Governors they please put the citizens’ welfare on the front burner of their policies this New Year.

“My advice for both the federal and the state governments is that they should take the citizens’ welfare as the number one priority. When you make your citizens number one on your agenda, they will add value to the Nation, and the country will be ranked high among the nations of the world.

“There is no way your country will be doing well, that the world will not give you recognition. If you travel from here to other countries of the world, you will realize that countries that put the welfare of their citizens as a priority are enjoying the fruitfulness of that now.

“So in this New Year, my advice is that the government should make sure that as they formulate policies, they should create policies that will enhance the living conditions of the people.

“They should formulate policies that will benefit Nigerians so that we will not continue facing setbacks. You can see how we lost a large number of people recently.

“This is a result of the fact that we are not getting it right. We failed to bring to the fore the exact policies that needed to be introduced for the masses.

“Had it been that government seen it as something important and produced foodstuffs at an affordable rate during the last festivity period of Christmas and New Year celebration, it would have reduced the number of people that are feeling hungry in their homes”, he said.

Ajadi also called on the well-to-do Nigerians to assist the less privileged, saying “This is important as government alone cannot provide the needs of the less-privileged people.

“Every year I try to bring happiness to the people especially Nigerians by entertaining them on the first day of the year, aside from New Year, I give to the needy constantly, I want others to emulate this and bring joy and happiness to the people in their neighbourhood. I want everyone to note that even if you keep the whole world in your account when you die, you will not take the money along.

Your family members may not even have access to the money. So therefore as much as God has blessed you, use your money to help Nigerians. Use it to help the masses, so that those who are looking for ways to feed themselves, will put something in their mouths. And as you are doing this, God will keep blessing you from different angles”.

Regarding his continued empowerment of the youths despite the harsh economy, the philanthropist said: “What I stand for is to see Nigerian youths becoming useful.

They should rise from nobody to somebody. I will continue to do that because I am a youth ambassador. I know I can’t do it alone, but if I can contribute my quota, definitely it will reduce the number of Nigeria’s jobless youths. It is one of my priorities and I will continue doing it”, he stressed.

