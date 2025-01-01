Share

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released his prophecies for 2025 during the Church’s annual crossover service at Redemption City.

The renowned cleric emphasized that the upcoming year will be a significant one, marked by divine movements and supernatural occurrences.

The man of God declared that 2025 will be a landmark year, with pivotal moments destined to change lives.

“The Lord says 2025 will be a landmark year,” Adeboye prophesied, indicating a season of profound transformation and breakthrough.

He further revealed that “The day someone has been waiting for will arrive this year,” reassuring faithful believers that their long-awaited hopes and prayers would be answered.

Pastor Adeboye also highlighted that the winds of change, which began to blow in 2024, would continue but with greater force.

He assured congregants that while earthly helpers may disappoint, some would be replaced by heavenly helpers, signifying a shift towards divine intervention in personal and communal affairs.

In a solemn warning, the cleric stated that “mockers will be louder and more aggressive, but unfortunately, many will not survive 2025.”

This message of caution indicates that those who oppose divine will might face consequences in the coming year.

Adeboye added that “some towns and villages will shout victory at last,” suggesting that areas long subjected to hardship would experience remarkable triumphs.

The General Overseer also noted that more prophecies will be shared in the upcoming RCCG service on Friday, where he will expound further on global and national prophecies.

He specifically stated that he would reserve prophecies for Nigeria and include them in his global revelation, promising a deeper insight into the year ahead.

As RCCG congregants and followers await the unfolding of these prophecies, Pastor Adeboye’s message has stirred anticipation and reflection on God’s plan for 2025.

