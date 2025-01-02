New Year: Oyinlola, Clerics, Workers, Others Endorse Adeleke For Second Term

Share

…I Won’t Abandon God and the People -Gov Adeleke

It was a galore of mass endorsement for the second term of office for Governor Ademola Adeleke and adoration of God at the 2025 annual inter-religious prayer held on Thursday at the Government Secretariat.

The event, attended by top religious leaders, leading traditional rulers and workers of the Osun state government witnessed several cycles of prayers for the Governor, his team and the entire state for delivery of good governance beyond 2026 to 2030.

One after the other, leading Muslim and Islamic leaders rolled out the many good things happening to Osun state under Governor Adeleke and followed it up with fervent prayers to God for the continuity of Adeleke’s governorship beyond 2026.

The President of the League of Imams and Alfas in Osun state, Sheikh Musa Animasahun who led other religious leaders declared that the good delivery of services by Governor Adeleke has ordained him by God for a second term, urging mass support for the continuation of a better life in Osun state.

The workers union led by the state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bimbo Fasasi Arapasopo openly endorsed the Governor for a second term amidst singing and dancing, citing his expensive attention to the needs of workers and pensioners.

The market women and men in the state led by the Iyaloja General of Osun state, Chief Oyebode Mary in her prayers for the state conveyed the endorsement of the Governor for a second term, listing ease of doing business among other achievements.

The former Governor of Osun state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in his remarks prayed to God to continue to strengthen the Governor in his ongoing good performance, drumming support for the administration.

The Okuku Prince repeated his earlier endorsement of the Governor while featuring on a Rave FM interview, telling the audience at the prayer session that “nobody changes a medication and medicine that is working.

“Mr Governor’s medicine is working for Osun people. And so he will continue for a second term”, the former Governor noted in Yoruba language.

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi while rounding up the prayer session conducted a special prayer of empowerment and approval of all the individual prayers by the clerics, workers and others, seeking divine protection and enablement for the Governor and his team.

According to the head of Yoruba Obas worldwide, the performance of the Governor is his best prayer, appreciating the Governor’s dedication to duty and his listening and consultative approach to state governance.

“Only a clean heart dances. Where they dance, good things happen. Great things are happening to Osun and we are all rejoicing”, the Onirisa declared.

Governor Adeleke in his address to the audience pleaded never to abandon the path of God and the interest of the people, stressing that “our prayers were answered fully by Almighty God as at every moment of the way, our government puts God and the people as a point of take-off and return.

“At the centre of state power is God and His divine will. That reality explains my consistent praise worship in private and public functions. Our dear God has blessed us in the last one-year.

“We recorded a superlative performance which even our opponents cannot deny. There is the evident hand of God in state decisions. In critical situations, the divine guides us to the right choice.

“I therefore expressed the deep appreciation of our government to clerics and men of God at home and here with us. You are the agents of God in our midst. Since I assumed office, I can attest and assert that it has been God all the way.

“I stand before you today to declare that we will not abandon the path of God. We will continue to serve the people diligently and faithfully. Genuine service to the people is us a strong way to worship God.

“We will continue to pursue pro-people policies and programmes. We will not abuse state power. Rather we will deploy instruments of state to develop the people and our dear state.

“I call on our religious and traditional rulers to be my agents among the people. Let the message go to the grassroots that this government is ever dedicated to serving the people. We will continue to work for the people and by the people.

“In 2025 and beyond, we will not be found wanting in service delivery. The state’s care for the young, the old, women, youth and children will continue on a strong note. I repeat again that soft infrastructure will top the state agenda alongside ongoing hard infrastructure upgrades across the state.

“We call on leaders of thought to rally around the administration in our efforts to enthrone good governance. This call flows from what all stakeholders can attest to. We have shown good faith as a government acting beyond partisan considerations. The best interest of Osun has continued to be our guiding principle. We need all hands to be on deck.

“I charge us all not to relent in prayers for successful state governance. On our part, we promise to continue to uphold basic tenets of democracy, due process and fear of God”, the Governor noted, declaring “As we have prayed, I know our good Lord has answered our prayers” a statement signed by Governor’s spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed read.

Share

Please follow and like us: