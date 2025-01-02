Share

On Wednesday, the Labour Party (LP) leader and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, began the New Year with a compassionate gesture by visiting the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Durumi, Abuja.

After attending a crossover vigil and early morning mass on New Year’s Day, the former Governor of Anambra State set out on the journey to connect with marginalized communities as part of his New Year engagements.

New Telegraph reports that during his time at the camp, Obi provided financial support to residents and pledged to do more to alleviate their hardships.

He described the visit as an opportunity to directly engage with those affected by displacement, hear their stories, and understand their challenges.

“The resilience of these individuals in the face of adversity is inspiring.

“It highlights the urpgent need for more inclusive policies that address the challenges faced by internally displaced persons,” Obi stated.

He emphasized the importance of practical solutions that not only improve living conditions but also restore dignity and hope to displaced families.

His commitment reflects a broader call for government and societal efforts to prioritize the welfare of vulnerable populations in Nigeria.

Obi’s visit comes amid growing concerns about the plight of IDPs across the country.

Many IDPs live in precarious conditions, with limited access to basic amenities, healthcare, and education.

