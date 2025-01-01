New Year: No Slowing Down On Devt Speed, Mbah Assures

Share

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured the people of the state that there would not be any slowing down in the New Year the speed of transformation witnessed by the state in the year 2024.

This was even as he urged Nigerians to kindle the fire of love, empathy, and charity to move the nation forward in the New Year. Mbah stated this in his New Year message yesterday, reiterating his commitment to an inclusive development and all-bracing economic opportunities.

“The high expectations that have arisen as a result of the successes of the outgoing year are understandable. We cannot afford to temper your expectations with excuses, or by lowering our deliverables.

“So, as we behold the dawn of a New Year, we can rest assured that there will be no tapering down on the social and economic reengineering we have set off across Enugu State.

“We went through 2024 with the spritely dash of a sprint runner. 2025 will be no different. There would be no slowing down to catch our breath, because our strong resolve to transform Enugu State has imbued us with the endurance of a marathon runner.

“In a few days’ time, we will witness the formal commissioning of some major capital projects – from completed Smart Green Schools to the breath-taking International Conference Centre; Primary Healthcare Centres that expand quality medical care to the remotest locations in our state, as well as several kilometres of urban and rural roads; and bus terminals designed to restore order and dignity to our public transport.

“These are significant projects. But they are just a miniscule representation of our larger vision for Enugu State.”

The governor added that his vision to transform Enugu State into a premier destination for business, investment, tourism and living, and grow its economy from $4.4bn to $30bn remained uncompromisable.

“The year 2025 will witness the extension of the frontiers of development – as we take it literally to the last mile, where the provision of basic amenities can be taken for granted by everyone,” he stated.

Mbah, however, urged the people of Enugu State and Nigerians to embrace love and empathy as a key ingredient in nation-building

Share

Please follow and like us: