New Year: NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi, Tasks Nigerians To Be More Involved In Governance

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has used the occasion of the New Year to task Nigerians on the need to be more involved in governance in order to ensure the emergence of credible individuals to steer the affairs of the country.

In a New Year message made available to the media on Monday, Ajadi called on Nigerians to get more interested in how they are governed and contribute to developing electoral processes that can guarantee to get the votes of the electorate count

Ajadi who was the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun state in last year March’s elections, said Nigerians should include in their new year resolutions, increased interest in the nation’s electoral process, as well as, governance.

“To him, the electorate’s renewed interest in the electoral process is a sure way of strengthening the process, stressing that “when we have credible people in governance, then the dividends of democracy will get to the electorate”.

While acknowledging the resilience and industry of Nigerian youths, Ajadi, a Nigerian youth advocate, urged them to continue to identify with positive forces in the country and be ready to contribute their quota towards the nation’s political growth. He encouraged them to join forces with the NNPP across the country as a way of rescuing the country from corrupt and inept leaders.

“It is on record that Nigerian youths have been deceived all this while by selfish politicians who discard them after riding on their backs to power. The time has come for Nigerian youths to say no to such selfish politicians and join forces with politicians who are genuinely interested in the people’s welfare and the collective advancement of the Nigerian nation”, Ajadi said.

He said that the NNPP in its drive towards reshaping the country, had articulated sustainable inclusive programmes for youths, women and children to enable them to unleash their potential and energies towards the development of the country, and the actualisation of their personal aspirations.

“While I greet the millions of hardworking women and youths in our country for the opportunity of seeing 2024, I urge them to close ranks with right-minded individuals and parties across the land to bring about positive change in the country.

“God has endowed you and prepared you for such a time as this so that you should identify with genuine goals and intentions of liberating the land for real and sustainable development.

As an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ajadi said, “As part of the effort to reduce poverty and suffering amongst our people, we did some interventions during the Yuletide.

“We will continue to reach out and support people, as our God blesses us. And I pray and believe God that it will be a good year for all of us”, he said.