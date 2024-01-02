New Year: Nigerians paid estimated N700 per liter for fuel

Nigerians paid between N568 and N700 for a litre of fuel on January 01, 2024. According to investigation by New Telegraph yesterday, Lagos had the lowest fuel pump price while some states in the South-South, South-East and North had the highest pump price. In Lagos State, fuel consumers paid between N568 to N640 per liter; in Ebonyi State, Nigerians bought fuel at N650 per liter; the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, spent between N660 and N665 per liter for fuel. In some areas in the north, fuel sells as high as N700 per litre especially in the interior areas. Kano State, fuel pump prices ranged from N670 to N700 per liter; Abia State had a consistent price of N670 per liter while fuel pump prices in Uromi, Edo State, ranged from N650 to N680. In Enugu, petrol prices fluctuated between N660 and N690 per liter, depending on the specific location and retail station.

The National Public Relation Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Mr. Ukadike Chinedu had in a recent interview with New Telegraph, identified panic buying, more demand for fuel as a result of increased travelling, hoarding and bard roads as some of the contributory factors. He disclosed that in Abuja fuel pump price was within 600 and 670; North, between N690 and N700; South East, from N622 to N N650; and Western zone, between N615 to N630, N625, N615. Chinedu said: “Over the years, everybody knows in terms of distribution of petroleum products that during the yuletide, demand for PMS and diesel is also high because of long distance travels and high density of populations, moving from one side of the country to another just to celebrate and mark the Christmas period and the end of year. So the consumption rate of this product is so high and now that we are still importing petroleum products into the country.

“I also believe that NNPC will gear up in terms of making this 30 days sufficiency to enable us to have a seamless celebration. Why you are seeing this scarcity is panic buying. Also, there is speculation from some of the marketers that there will be an increase in pump price of petroleum products. So some marketers and tank farm owners have also decided to hoard their product to see whether they can profiteer during this period. “Thirdly, our roads and wears. Most of the roads that enable us to bring these products are very bad causing most of the traffic on the road. It delays us who normally bring in this product from the waiting area, that is the coastal areas of the country to the dry area to stay longer than necessary. Some of these products, instead of four days stay up to two weeks just because of heavy traffic. These are some of the primary factors.”