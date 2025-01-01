New Year: Nigeria On Path To Growth – Senator Alli

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has extended his heartfelt wishes to Nigerians as they step into the New Year, expressing optimism about a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation.

This is contained in his New Year message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Senator Alli lauded the resilience and determination of Nigerians in overcoming challenges and building a stronger nation.

The lawmaker emphasised that Nigeria was on the path to economic recovery and sustainable growth under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support for the administration’s policies and reforms, which are aimed at addressing economic challenges, improving infrastructure and enhancing the welfare of citizens.

Senator Alli called on Nigerians to embrace unity, love, and tolerance, stressing that these values are essential for fostering peace, harmony and national development.

The lawmaker, who is also the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, encouraged citizens to rise above differences and work collectively towards achieving shared goals.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Nigerians in the face of economic difficulties and urged them to persevere, assuring that the efforts being made by the government would yield positive outcomes in due time.

Senator Alli wished Nigerians a happy, peaceful, and prosperous New Year, expressing confidence that 2025 would bring renewed hope, growth, and remarkable achievements for the nation.

