New year, new ideas, new agenda

I feel a sense of pride to see the dawn of a new year despite all the challenges confronting us as a people in recent times. Staying alive to witness the dawn of this new thought offers me an opportunity to reflect on our journey so far in keeping with the realities of our present emanation; the choices we make, the efforts we invest, and the opportunities that are staring us in the face, all add up to offer a renewed hope in this dispensation.

It has been a trying moment for us as a nation, with inherited problems, inherited challenges occasioned by the weak leadership that dominated public discourse before the present one, but we are thankful that deliberate efforts are being taken to address a number of these developmental challenges by the incumbent leadership. I see hope in the horizon. I see a lot of opportunities and potentials that would open up the system for a more holistic outcome. I see the present leadership breaking new grounds to explore and exploit the comparative advantage of a country with so much resources across the board.

The present government must do things differently if different outcomes are expected. They must think outside the box, introduce new ideas and paradigms, that would respond to the growing needs of the country. Mr. President has enormous courage to take very painful decisions whose end result would yield ground for a robust appreciation of our situation. We cannot afford to continue in self indulging lamentations.

The government must act decisively in checkmating some of the avoidable excesses that are already trying to make some people think it is still business as usual. The new slogan should be business unusual. The government must be bold and resilient. It must show courage and grit. It must be able to interrogate processes leading to outcome. We must collectively apply frugal measures in our expenditure profile and ensure that we are able to save cost for needless engagements. This holiday offers me another opportunity to assess the quality of life we live in. The ceremonies I attended were ostentatious; people being fed to stupor and left overs littering everywhere.

At some point, I had to ask a friend if truly there was hardship in the land. The commentaries out there do not reflect the reality of what I saw in terms of how people apply their scarce resources. I saw waste. I saw surplus in ceremonies. I saw lack of fiscal discipline. I saw profligacy, but when all the sinews of celebrations are down, every blame game is directed at the Federal Government. I think there is a deliberate blackmail in all of these. The state governments must also wake up to their responsibilities, using the increased federal allocation as a motivation for improved performance. What you see in some states does not portray the true story of what ought to be. In Edo State for example, the governor has succeeded in blackmailing the FG on many occasions. Anything that doesn’t work in Edo State must be Federal Government problem. How disingenuous!.

This new year should offer us the rare opportunity to sober reflect on our journey both as individuals and as a nation. We should be able to reflect and rationalise our mission and vision to reposition our thought process and interrogate situations for a deeper understanding of what our solutions should be. It is not all about blame game, pointing accusing fingers in the direction of the Federal Government, while allowing a lot of misplaced priorities to dominate the state. In Edo State, governance has been on the reverse, as failure has taken the centre stage. The government suddenly realising that election is by the corner, decidedly tries to patch up its failure. They distributed rice as palliatives, but rather than give to the poor and helpless in the society, are giving to the already rich and prosperous.

Those who really need the rice are left out while patronising the chieftains who already have surplus. The number of days I spent in Edo State traveling round the Local Governments and seeing things for myself, was an eye opener of some sort. The roads are bad. I really can’t lay my hands on what road infrastructure the Muhammadu Buhari administration actually built. If the federal roads are bad, the state roads are worse. The governor has abandoned governance for politics, fighting tooth and nail, to expand the coast for his annointed candidate, Asue Ighodalo. I really can’t see the motivation. When a man is bad in the morning, he’s being looked at in the evening with elicited caution. That’s the reality of Godwin Obaseki’s forte. He’s suddenly pretending to be a good guy, visiting political foes in a reconciliatory move to position his annointed candidate. As he relishes in such pretentiousness, they laugh at him once he steps outside the door. He was at Fugar, in Etsako Central Local Government, to share in their cultural day celebration as if he is a man that recognises the importance of culture. He’s been trying effortlessly to balkanise the great Benin Kingdom to decimate a monarchy that has endured thousands of years. He’s desperate to re-write the history of a people that are known for their resilience, bravery and knack for ancestral heritage.

The Benin Kingdom, on its own, still retains its potency, relevance, importance, and superiority when the subject matter of monarchy is being discussed in Africa. The Royal Majesty, a King of uncommon wisdom leads the charge. An urbane King, cosmopolitan in orientation, widely travelled, ambassador extra-ordinaire and a debonair diplomat of quintessential consummation, has taken the right steps to keep an errant Governor at bay. If anything, the monarchy will not succumb to blackmail and propaganda. The monarchy will continue to retain its suzerainty without offending the attributes that make it so profound in the history of monarchies in the world. This new year will surely offer new hope, new ideas and new agenda to reshape the destiny of the nation.

The President’s speech is re-assuring and agenda-specific. We all can see a deliberate effort to confront the challenges head-on. The 2024 budget has been signed into law, opening the space for a fiscal roadmap to deal with short term and long term policy frameworks. Port Harcourt refinery has started breathing, good news for the industry. At Christmas, there was reprieve by 50% slash on transport fares and free train rides, to cushion the effect of economic hardship. This new year will be the real test for the Tinubu Presidency. Following the quick passage of the budget, it does appear that the government is in a hurry to tackle the problems.

The currency debacle is disturbing. The government must remove without further delay, dollarisation of the economy. Everything in Nigeria must be prized and paid for with naira. A stringent rule against the dollar will help eliminate the free fall of the naira. Our transaction must be done in naira and kobo. The idea of using dollars for transaction in Nigeria is a disincentive to economic recovery. Our currency remains our legal tender. Dollar has since become a currency for corruption.

We cannot endure the collosal damage that such practice has brought to our nation. Tough solutions and decisions ought to be taken to recharge the trajectory and find a safe haven for our naira. Once we criminalise the use of dollar as currency of transaction, it will safe the naira from its implosion. I am hopeful that the real Asiwaju midas touch will come to bear this year to refocus th3 country on the pathnof economic discovery.

The corruption we witness under Baba Buhari’s administration exposed the rotten underbelly of a nation at crossroads. Let me wish all of.us happy new year. This year will open more doors of opportunities for us all. I appreciate the resilience of our people and the therapy of.their tolerance and patience. The Tinubu administration will surely deepen governance without equivocation. It will set up a new approach to contend with the challenges confronting us as a country. There is hope in the horizon. There is new horizon in the hope. Best regards to our readers, my fans and critics. They’ve been the reason for our continued intellectual interrogation of existential problems facing us as a country. We are.grateful for being part of the 2023 and we look forward to doing business with you in 2024.