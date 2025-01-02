New Year: Mutfwang, Otu Pardon 56 Inmates

Share

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has ordered the release of 11 inmates in the various correctional centres in the state.

Similarly, no fewer than 45 prisoners have regained their freedom through Governor Bassey Otu exercise of his prerogative of mercy In his New Year State-wide Broadcast yesterday in Jos, Mutfwang said the gesture was in line with the constitutional powers conferred on him and recommendations of the Plateau State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

He said: “In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended and in consultation with the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, hereby exercise my power of Prerogative of Mercy on 11 inmates.

“While one of the inmates was granted absolute pardon, 10 others had Their finest paid by the government.”

Meanwhile, Otu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nsa Gill, said his action was in the spirit of the new year and the People First mantra of his administration.

Recall that the inmates who regained their freedom convicted for various offenses and have spent considerable period in Correctional center in the state.

Otu noted that the directive was contained in the approval given to the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ededem Ani.

“it’s important to give a second chance to those pardoned and considered reformed, as well as the need.

According to the statement, the exercise was in pursuant to section 212 (1) (a) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Amended).

