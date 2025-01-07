Share

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has alleged a threat to his life following his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in his New Year message.

New Telegraph recalls that the former Governor of Anambra State in his New Year press conference lamented the political, economic, and security, healthcare situation in the country.

He said that the political, economic, and security situation of Nigeria is worsening daily, despite the government’s contrary positions and claims of improvement in different spheres of human endeavour.

Reacting to Obi’s comment, the National Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, in a recent interview stated that Obi has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets.

In response to Morka’s statement on his X handle, Obi asked if he had really crossed the line after receiving threats against his life, family, and associates following his New Year’s message.

The economist expert challenged anyone who thinks he has crossed the line to point it out to him where he did, expressing his commitment to upholding decorum While vowing not to be silenced in his resolve to speak truthfully, especially as the country drifted toward undemocratic practices.

His post reads, “I ask the question because my New Year message has now led to threats against my life, my family, and those around me. While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr Felix Morka has gone further to accuse me of “crossing the line” and has warned that I will face the consequences.

“If I have truly crossed the line, I invite anyone to point it out, as I remain committed to upholding decorum. However, I will not be silenced in my resolve to speak truthfully, especially as our nation continues to drift toward undemocratic practices.

“We are increasingly transforming into an authoritarian and repressive regime, where freedom of expression is being systematically suppressed. May God help us create a better and freer society for the sake of our children.”

