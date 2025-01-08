New Year Message: Morka Never Threatened Obi’s Life, Says APC

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday insisted that its spokesman Felix Morka did not issue a threat against Peter Obi. It said what Morka meant was that Obi’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s government had crossed the line of truth.

The ruling party explained that Morka’s comment was not a threat to the former Anambra State governor’s life or that of his family.

On his X handle, Obi said: “My New Year message has now led to threats to my life, my family, and those around me.

“While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr. Felix Morka has gone further to accuse me of ‘crossing the line’ and has warned that I will face consequences.”

However, the APC said Morka only reacted in the context of the question from the TV station. Morka said: “I am not somebody to go on the offensive in that manner, but Mr. Obi has crossed the line so many times and I think that at this point he has coming to him, whatever he gets, he needs to manage it was in specific and exclusive response to the question’s reference to ‘prophet of doom’ and ‘voodoo economics’.

“Again, nothing in that sentence constitutes or suggests a threat to Obi or anyone. “While everyone has a right to free speech, no one has a right to peddle misinformation or outright falsehood.

“The right to free speech granted by our country’s Constitution is not Mr. Obi’s exclusive right but a right that is available to all Nigerians, including Morka. “Mr. Obi cannot disseminate misinformation and demand or expect that no one should disagree or challenge his false narrative.”

The APC accused Obi and his supporters of al – ways attacking those who do not share his views on social media, adding that he has also been receiving death threats from his supporters.

Share

Please follow and like us: