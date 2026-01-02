New Year Message: I’ll Deliver Abia To APC In 2027, Says Orji Kalu

…vows to support guber candidate, total victory for ruling party

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday vowed to do all within his powers to deliver Abia to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections. Kalu made the vow at Ekoli, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State while on annual New Year visit to the Chairman of the APC Ebonyi, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

He said he would deploy all within his arsenal to ensure that APC wrestles power from the ruling Labour Party in Abia. The former Abia State governor said: “I will support President Bola Tinubu and the APC gubernatorial candidate in the elections. “I will put my heart on the field to ensure that the APC wins landslide in Abia, at the election.

“The incumbent Governor, Dr Alex Oti is my friend but I am not discussing politics, only the total victory of the APC in the elections.” He urged state governors to secure their respective states and not leave such task to President Tinubu. He added: “When I was Abia governor, I ensured total security of lives and properties.

“There were no cases of kidnapping among other crimes in Abia and this was at a period other states were grappling with heightened insecurity. “The governors should emulate Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, who has ensured adequate peace and security in the state.” Kalu said he conceived his annual New Year visit to the Ebonyi APC chairman due to his age long loyalty to him.

The Senator said: “He is an embodiment of loyalty and is someone you can trust with your life. “I raised him as a child, even when his father was alive and he was part of the success stories I recorded as a governor. “When I handed him over to Former Ebonyi Governor, Sen David Umahi, I urged him to give his principal 100 per cent loyalty and he has transferred such virtue to the incumbent governor, Nwifuru.”