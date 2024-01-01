New Year: Legislator Urges Nigerians Not To Lose Hope

A member representing Koko/Besse Maiyama Federal Constituency in Kebbi State, Hon Salisu Garba has emphasised the need for Nigerians to work hard for the country’s unity and progress in this new year.

Koko stated this in his goodwill message to the people of his constituency, state and the country in general in Sokotot on Monday.

The Jarman Koko further urged Nigerians to endeavour to pray for those who have lost hope and those who feel despair.

“We are grateful to God for bringing us to the start of a new year 2024, let us take a moment to reflect on the past year and give thanks to Almighty God for all his blessings”.

Koko who is the deputy chairman House Committee on Banking and Finance said ” Let us look forward to the year 2024 with hope, faith and aspirations as God’s love and guidance are with us”,

The lawmakers also pray for continued peace and prosperity in Nigeria, and we should ask God to bless our country with unity, and prosperity as we surge into the new year.

” We should also pray for continued spiritual growth in our diverse religious beliefs so that we may draw closer to Almighty God”,

“We ask that they find strength and comfort in God’s love”, says the member.

He noted that, the scars of tragedy are still fresh, and the pain lingers, but let us embark on this new year with a collective spirit of resilience and hope.

The challenges we face in our Communities will not define who we are, but rather, our shared determination to rise above our nation’s adversaries with a view to shaping our future concerns.

He noted that the attacks by terrorists in the northwest and other parts of the country were aimed at sowing the seeds of discomfort, and fear and creating division among us, but we shall stand undeterred and united against our enemies and any force that seeks to undermine our collective peace.

While arguing that the strength lies in our ability to come together, support one another, and rebuild our communities.

“Let us not succumb to despair, but channel our griefs to a collective resolve to build a future where, where unity prevails over division, and peace reigns supreme above hate”. Says Jarma

“As we step into the new year, let us hold onto prayers so as to thrive in peace, prosperity, and shared understanding.” The law makes stated.

He insisted on ensuring working in synergy so as to emerge stronger, united and more resilient for the rapid development of the society .