New Year: Leadway Advocates Public Safety For Nigerians

As Nigerians usher in the New Year with celebrations and festivities, Leadway Holdings, one of the nation’s foremost non-banking financial institutions, is calling for heightened public safety awareness.

This advocacy is part of its continuous efforts aimed at empowering individuals to prioritise their well-being amidst different economic and social activities – especially this season when everyone returns to their homesteads after the holidays and settle into the new year.

At a concluded webinar hosted by the organisation, key speakers, including Imeh Udofia, Chief Security Officer of Leadway Group; Aishat Bello Garuba, Head, Corporate Services, Leadway Holdings; and Chief Route Commander Godwin Umweni Johnson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), shared actionable strategies for staying safe even in the midst of increasing economic and social activities around us.

The webinar addressed pressing safety concerns such as road traffic risks and security challenges unique to high-traffic seasons like now where people and organisations are returning to full-scale work after the festive season.

Garuba opened the discussion with a call to action, saying: “At Leadway, your safety is our priority, and we are deeply invested in your wellbeing.

The New Year is a time of joy and working towards our resolutions, but it is crucial to stay vigilant and well-informed.

“Through this campaign, we aim to equip you with the expert insights and practical tips to remain informed, vigilant, and prepared, highlighting our dedication to bridging the gap against risk exposure.”

