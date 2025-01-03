New Year: LCCI Raises Concerns Over FG’s Policies, Reforms

Share

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised concerns about policy inconsistencies and some reforms currently being driven by the Federal Government, saying the chamber and members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) expect the reforms to ease inflation, high interest rates, business shutdowns and job losses.

In a statement yesterday, the Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, recalled President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 New Year’s speech on his administration’s commitment to achieving the nation’s economic goals, becoming more relevant in the global economy through more collaborations with the international community, and improving business environment for the private sector to thrive in 2025 in a bid to realise the set $1 trillion economy.

However, despite the commendation, she said there were still lots of constraints on government’s efforts towards achieving the successes highlighted in the speech.

According to her, the country needs critical investments in the telecommunications sector to boost the digital transformation agenda of this government.

Similarly, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative requires huge investment in infrastructure. Both digital transformation and energy transition are quite critical to achieving the level of industrialisation required to power a $1 trillion economy.

She stated: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) extends its warm regards to all Nigerians and wishes to acknowledge the President’s thoughtful and optimistic New Year address.

“The President highlighted critical themes relevant to achieving the nation’s economic goals, becoming more relevant in the global economy through more collaborations with the international community, and improving our business environment for the private sector to thrive in 2025.

“His address underscores both opportunities and challenges as we embark on the journey to achieving the ambitious goal of a one trilliondollar economy.

“While we commend the government’s efforts so far towards achieving the successes highlighted in his speech, we reiterate our concerns about the consistency of policies and the reforms currently driven by the government. “

