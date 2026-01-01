New Year: Lalong Urges Unity For Nat’l Development

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong, has called on Nigerians to remain united and committed to upholding positive values that promote peace, stability, and national development.

Senator Lalong made the call while speaking at the New Year Church Service held at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Nyak, in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Addressing the congregation, the Senator expressed gratitude to the Church for its consistent prayers for the nation and for committing leaders and governance at all levels to God. He described prayer as a vital pillar for national cohesion and sustainable development.

Reflecting on his political journey, Senator Lalong acknowledged the grace of God and the goodwill of the people, noting that their unwavering support from the grassroots to the national level has remained instrumental to his public service career.

He urged the faithful and Nigerians at large to continue praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to support his administration, which he said is working diligently to drive national development and confront the challenges of insecurity across the country.

Also speaking during the Church Service, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, commended the Nyak community and the Church for standing firmly with the former Governor.

He described Senator Lalong as a mentor whose leadership has continued to inspire and shape many individuals who now serve at both state and national levels.

In his homily, the officiating Priest noted that the New Year presents another opportunity for reflection on God’s goodness and a renewed commitment to serving humanity with love, humility, and selflessness.