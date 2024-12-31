New Year: It’s Time To Move From Providing Palliatives To Better Strategies – Catholic Archbishop

Share

As Nigerians join others to usher in the New Year, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has urged the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, organisations and individuals to move from providing palliatives to better strategies in empowering the none privileged citizens.

The Prelate in a release signed by the Social Communications Director of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, said rather than palliative, the move towards a qualitative empowerment of Nigerians through creating opportunities for skills acquisitions, provision of gainful employment, and soft loan opportunities for small and medium scale industries to thrive have become necessary because of their potential long-lasting positive impact on the nation’s weak economy.

Expressing concern that a lot of Nigerians are finding it difficult to cope with meeting their basic needs, he noted that the onerous task of improving the quality of lives of Nigerians through deliberate empowerment policies should also be the concern of the organized private sector.

Stressing that it was why a better enabling environment for businesses to thrive must be continually explored by the government so that Nigerians would be better served.

He, however, urged Nigerians to be thankful to God in spite of all challenges, knowing very well that many are not as blessed as to have survived the vicissitudes of life in 2024.

Noting that this was not to play down the fact that the living standards of many have become worse than ever before and begging to survive has become commonplace as seen on the streets of the towns and cities.

According to the Archbishop, Nigerians cannot afford to close the door on hope and trust in God as the basis for taking the required action to remedy the sad situations of many people.

He also noted that the demand remains that governments at all levels should do far better in 2025 than they have done so far in order to stem the high rate of poverty in the country and improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

He stated: “As we enter into the New Year 2025, we must take time, as individuals and as a people to reflect sincerely and honestly on our successes and failures in the past year so that we can work out ways of making 2025 a more fruitful year for all and sundry.

“Judging from the recent tragic events that marred the good intentions of some individuals and groups to provide palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians, we need to rethink our strategies for helping the poor and the most vulnerable among us.

“I believe it is time that government at all levels, the private sector operators, Non-Governmental Organizations, and other relevant agencies should begin to explore more ingenious ways of empowering the less privileged Nigerians through skill upgrades and greater opportunities to be gainfully employed so that they provide for their families with dignity and not resort to begging for daily sustenance.”

“I believe if this is effectively carried out, the high rate of poverty and unemployment in society will be reduced to a large extent and people will have a great sense of purpose in life.

“By so doing, we will not merely be giving fish to the hungry, but we will help to teach them how to build fish ponds that will sustain them and their families without resorting to begging.”

