New Year: Hold Tinubu, Other Leaders Accountable, Atiku Tells Nigerians

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to hold political leaders account – able in 2025, urging citizens to embrace heightened vigilance and public awareness to safeguard democracy and national progress.

In his New Year message posted on X yesterday, Atiku emphasised the importance of actively monitoring the actions and decisions of government officials at all levels, describing the year ahead as a “momentous era” for reshaping national dialogue and fostering a collective commitment to accountability.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, invoked the timeless maxim on vigilance, stressing that the public must remain steadfast in ensuring that political power is not abused for personal gain.

He warned against unchecked authority, which could threaten fundamental liberties and undermine the public good.

“The vigilance of the citizenry is paramount in ensuring that those in leadership never abuse the power entrusted to them. “Together, we must firmly restrain any attempts by an overreaching government to encroach on our rights or erode our democracy,” he said.

Acknowledging the difficulties of the past year, Atiku said that 2024 had served as a wake-up call to the need for greater governmental accountability.

He described the year as “sobering” but also credited the challenges with strengthening the resilience and faith of Nigerians. “Our unshakable belief in divine protection has been our guiding light.”

