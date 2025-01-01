New Year: Greater Delta’ll Emerge In 2025 –Oborevwori

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has assured the people of the state of greater dividends of democracy in 2025, with a call for more prayers and support for his administration and the state.

He made the call in his New Year Message to the people in which he expressed gratitude to God for seeing Deltans and residents through 2024 and into 2025, remarking that last year was quite challenging for the state and the nation.

In the message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori thanked Deltans for their continued support of his administration in the past 19 months and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the state through massive investments in infrastructure and human capital development.

He urged the people to remain prayerful and trustful that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year. Oborevwori said: “With profound gratitude to God Almighty, I welcome you all to a brand new year, 2025.

“I join you all in giving thanks to God for His guidance, protection and provisions all through 2024. “I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans, which has been a source of encouragement and strength to the government.

Share

Please follow and like us: