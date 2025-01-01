New Year: Gov Yusuf Hails Resilience Of Kano People In 2024

Share

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State in the wake of poverty, hunger and starvation, that characterizes 2024, commended the resilience and patience of his State residents in navigating the challenges of the year.

The Governor in his New Year message, assured his unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful progress and development by removing the people from the shackles of poverty and devastating hunger in the year 2025.

He extended warm and heartfelt New Year greetings to the people of the state within and outside the state including those in diaspora, expressing optimism for a brighter and more prosperous year ahead.

The Governor’s position was contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

“Happy New Year to the good people of Kano State. May 2025 bring us peace, prosperity, and more unity,” the Governor said, pledging to work tirelessly to improve the lives of every citizen of the state.

He noted that his administration had made significant efforts to ensure the timely approval of the 2025 budget, describing it as a critical step toward accelerating development across the state.

With the budget now in place, the Governor expressed confidence that Kano would witness remarkable improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture in the year ahead.

The Governor outlined plans to complete ongoing road projects, expand healthcare facilities, improve the quality of education, and support farmers with tools and resources to enhance food production and reduce costs of foodstuff.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering youth and women through skills acquisition initiatives and increased access to credit for small and medium-sized businesses.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf called on the people of Kano to remain united and supportive of the government’s vision for progress.

He expressed optimism that 2025 would be a transformative year, bringing better living standards and greater economic opportunities to every corner of the state.

The Governor’s message has been warmly received by many, sparking renewed hope and confidence in his administration’s plans for a more prosperous Kano in the new year and beyond.

“In 2025, the result of our declaration of the state of emergency on education will continue to manifest as we allocated a lion’s share of 31 per cent of the year budget for education to reaffirm our promise for reforming the sector,” said Gov. Yusuf

