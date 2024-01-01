New Year: Gov Sule Pardon 14 Inmates In Nasarawa

In the exercise of powers conferred on him in section 212 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended), Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Monday granted pardon to 14 prisoners serving various jail terms in some correctional centres across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Labaran Shuiabu Magaji and made available to journalists in Lafia, yesterday, who said the gesture was in the spirit of the new year.

The statement explained that the pardon granted to the inmates was in the exercise of the prerogative of mercy conferred on the governor in Section 212 (1) and (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

It added that the action by the governor was based on the advice and recommendations of the state’s Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by the Attorney-General.

The statement reads” In the exercise of the powers conferred on His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule, under section 212 (1) and (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and all other powers enabling him in that behalf and after due consultation with the state Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Hon Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, the following inmates are hereby pardoned and forthwith to be released from Nigeria Correctional facilities in commemoration of 1st January 2024″.