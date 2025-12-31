New Year: Gov Mbah Promises Accelerated Consolidation

As the nation welcomes the year 2026, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has said there will be no room for complacency on the part of his administration, promising accelerated consolidation of the gains made in the past two and a half years.

Mbah also described 2026 as a year of quantum leap for the people of Enugu State, maintaining that “our optimism is not abstract, but grounded in the concrete work we have done.”

The governor gave the assurances in his New Year message to the people of Enugu State on Wednesday, urging optimism and unity on the part of the people of the state and the nation as a whole.

While recalling his administration’s successes in the revival of moribund assets, the transformation of the transport system as well as the water sector, security, road and tourism infrastructure, educational and agricultural sectors, and the surge of investment and visitors to Enugu, Mbah acknowledged that “it is far easier to rise than it is to remain standing.”

“That is why this year demands more of us than the years before. 2026 is not a victory lap. It is a humble continuation of a journey that is nowhere near finished.

“What we have begun is not fleeting – it must now be secured for generations. We have to build well, not quickly for applause, but carefully for posterity.

“And above all, we must resist complacency. Success can seduce us into comfort. Comfort slows our steps. And when steps slow, progress slips away,” he emphasised.

On specific projects and programmes to expect in the New Year, Mbah said, “In 2026, life in Enugu will change in ever more visible and practical ways.

“Every urban road across our cities will be paved and upgraded with proper drainage and walkways, with many also receiving new streetlights to improve safety.

“Projects like the 9th Mile 24/7 water scheme, the planned Ajali Scheme revamp, and Oji River will continue to push clean water directly into more homes across Enugu.

“All 260 Smart Schools will open fully, offering digital learning, science labs, renewable power and a free daily meal to more than 300,000 children.

“In every one of our 260 wards, a fully equipped Primary Healthcare Centre will open, staffed and powered to deliver real care when it is needed most.

“Enugu’s airport operations will expand, with plans to grow Enugu Air’s fleet to 20 aircraft this year, accelerating trade, tourism and investment.

“Strengthened security infrastructure, ongoing industrial revival efforts, growing support for small and medium enterprises, and expanded connectivity will ensure that more families feel economic opportunity through rising incomes, safer streets and a clearer path to a better life.”

The governor promised hell to criminals who still had the appetite to test his administration’s resolve to keep the state safe and secure.

“Let me be clear: no crime committed will go undetected and unresolved. We will track and prosecute everyone who has committed a crime. We will never drop our guard.

“We must protect what we have built, finish what we have started, and refuse complacency in any form.”

He reiterated his government’s commitment to inclusive development and called for the continued support of the citizenry, while also holding the government accountable.

“This year calls for focus and commitment. It calls for every one of us to stay engaged, to stay informed, to hold ourselves and our institutions to high standards.

“Our promise remains firm: we are still determined to leave no one out in the cold. Public funds will continue to be channelled solely into projects that uplift lives,” he said.

He wished Ndi Enugu and Nigerians a happy New Year, urging optimism and unity, insisting that “the strength of our state and nation comes from working together.”