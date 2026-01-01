New Year: Gov. Idris Calls For Unity, Assures More Dividends Of Democracy

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has extended warm felicitations to the people of the state on the occasion of the New Year 2026.

This was contained in a New Year message issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Governor Idris described the New Year as a period for sober reflection on national and global developments, urging citizens to renew their commitment to unity, peace, and stability for the overall progress of Kebbi State and Nigeria.

He called on the people to remain patriotic, peace-loving, and law-abiding, stressing that genuine love for the nation begins with love for one’s community and fellow citizens.

The Governor further appealed to residents to maintain fervent prayers and collective efforts towards building a stronger and more prosperous Kebbi State and Nigeria.

Governor Idris assured the people that the 2026 Budget of Transformation and People’s Empowerment would significantly improve living standards through expanded income-generating opportunities, enhanced healthcare delivery, quality education, and sustained infrastructural development.

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of his administration to advancing the welfare of the people, noting that both the Kebbi State Government and the Federal Government are intensifying efforts to decisively address the recurring challenges of insecurity.

The Governor expressed optimism that 2026 would usher in greater development, enhanced empowerment initiatives, and improved service delivery across the state.