New Year: Gov Fintiri Urges Nigerians To Believe In Nigeria

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has urged Nigerians to believe in Nigeria and the Nigerian projects despite the current state of the Nation.

Fintiri who is optimistic about 2025 said as a ”Nation, we have a lot to be thankful for the year 2024, hoping that the hope, dreams and expectations of this year must not be lost, we must resolve this New Year to return to ourselves and give impetus to them”.

In a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou Fintiri who regretted the challenges faced by the people said, “I am happy that when things got hard the people of Adamawa in the spirit of being their brother’s keeper, were there for each other”.

He noted how the Government in the State had to intervene as economic hardship drove up the cost of living, and authorities delivered much-needed relief through poverty alleviation schemes to help the people.

“As we are in the New Year, our Government will continue to build an economy that works for all, We will keep attracting historic investments into the State”.

He reassured the people that his administration will continue its work to make the communities safer by strengthening security and reforms towards moving the State forward.

“In 2025, let’s continue to show up for one another, and together, let’s build a better future for everyone”.

“We must start by defining for ourselves the kind of future that we want, it is only when we agree on this that we can unite towards recreating the Nigeria of our collective dreams”.

According to the Governor, most of Nigeria’s problems are man-made and require conscious efforts by citizens to resolve them and appeal to the people to shun religious and ethnic intolerance which is the cause of the nation’s woes.

Looking back at all that we went through in the past years, perhaps, the time has come for us to take an introspective look at ourselves in an attempt to get to the root of our problems and challenges, he further stressed.

“The truth of the matter is that, whether it is the downturn in the economy or our security situation, the challenges are traceable to ourselves” Fintiri added.

For us in Adamawa we have to re-invent the unity of purpose which existed in the State, saying the people should draw strength from the State’s diversity devoid of myopic self and group interests, created an octopus that is threatening to devour our collective heritage.

That octopus is embedded in the twin evils of ethnic and religious intolerance stressing the commitment of his administration to programmes and policies that would make life better for the people in the New Year.

The Governor also restated the commitment of his Government to inclusive growth and improving the lives of the people, while security is a shared responsibility of every citizen.

