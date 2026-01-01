New Year: Gov Fintiri Tasks Nigerians On Love, Forgiveness

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has congratulated citizens of the state and Nigerians nationwide on entering the New Year 2026.

Governor Fintiri urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of forgiveness, love, reconciliation, and a renewed dedication to the service of God and humanity in 2026.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, the Governor noted, “If all Nigerians carry the spirit of accepting each other as one, the year 2026 will be peaceful and less challenging.”

He encouraged Nigerians to reflect on their blessings over the past year and to give God all the glory for seeing another year.

The Governor expressed gratitude to Adamawa State citizens for their support over the past six and a half years of his stewardship, assuring them that his administration would continue to support their efforts to achieve their goals.

Governor Fintiri emphasized that despite past challenges, Nigerians should remain optimistic, praying for recovery and progress. He highlighted that collaboration between government, the private sector, and citizens can overcome Nigeria’s challenges and create opportunities for growth.

Reassuring the public on security, the Governor said his administration will build on past achievements by investing in security, intelligence, and preventive measures to curb crimes, while commending the sacrifices of security agencies in maintaining peace.

On human capital development, Governor Fintiri stated that his commitment to youth and women empowerment, as well as entrepreneurship schemes, remains unwavering.

He further assured that physical infrastructure and legacy projects will continue across all senatorial districts, calling on citizens to join hands in building a new Adamawa, where “no one will be left behind, and nothing will be left untouched.”

While wishing everyone a memorable and prosperous year ahead, the Governor promised to continue striving to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people during the remaining days of his administration.