New Year: Gombe gov, pardons 39 inmates

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has granted clemency to 39 inmates serving various jail terms in Correctional facilities in the state.

Yahaya a this known in a statewide broadcast to the people of the state yesterday in Gombe, as part of activities to mark the New Year celebrations.

He stated that the gesture was done in thae spirit of New Year and to give the inmates opportunity to change into bettera people.

He said: “In the spirit of the New Year, and based on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted clemency to 39 convicted inmates in our custodial centres.

“Out of which 26 inmates will be granted unconditional pardon, while the remaining 13 have their sentences commuted to shorter periods.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries will turn a new leaf and embrace this opportunity for a fresh start.”

While wishing all residents a prosperous 2024, the governor urged them to carry forward the lessons of 2023 and embrace the new year with renewed hope, determination, and common sense of purpose.

“In 2024, our focus will be on building a Gombe that leaves no one behind, as articulated in our recently passed 2024 budget christened the Budget of Continuity and Consolidation.”