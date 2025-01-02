New Year: Gombe Gov Highlights Importance Of Unity, Resilience

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has emphasized the importance of resilience and collective effort in building a state and nation characterized by peace, abundant opportunities, and an improved quality of life for all.

In his New Year message, the governor called on the people to reflect on the lessons of the past year and embrace 2025 with steadfastness, hope, and optimism.

He expressed confidence that 2025 would usher in brighter days for both Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, emphasized the importance of unity any peace in achieving sustainable development and a prosperous future.

He said: “2025 holds great promise for all of us, given the revolutionary strides being made by the federal and state governments to reposition our country.

