New Year: Gems Organizes Special Prayers For Oyetola, Osun Residents

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the sociopolitical group, Osun Gems, held a special prayer session on Friday to usher in the new year, 2025.

The event, tagged “Oyetola Annual Prayer,” was organized to offer prayers for Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the people of the country.

The prayer session, which was held in Osogbo, the capital of Osun, was attended by notable Islamic clerics in the town. Honourable Dayo Fasola, convener of the group and former Senior Special Assistant on Protocols to the then Osun Governor, emphasized the importance of the special prayers.

According to Fasola, the group has been observing the special prayers annually to pray for His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, the leadership of the party, and more recently President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fasola praised Oyetola’s administration, highlighting the unquantified development brought to the state during his governorship and his achievements as the pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

“I believe the efficacy of our prayers over the years has been proven as Osun APC continues to progress,” Fasola said. “We also prayed for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have resounding success and for the peaceful coexistence amongst the people of the country.”

According to Fasola ” As Nigerians can see, “our prayers are already being answered with improved security, Revival of the refineries, Increase in allocations to the states and many more”.

She is also of the view that God has been guiding Mr Oyetola ” to build the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.”

New Telegraph reports that Osun Gems was founded in 2019 and has established branches across all local government areas of Osun State.

