New Year: FRSC tasks Nigerians on tolerance, obedience to traffic regulations

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali-Biu, has called on Nigerians to exhibit tolerance while driving and also imbibe traffic rules and regulations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), Bisi Kazeem in Abuja.

Ali-Biu said that the call became imperative in view of the improved road rehabilitations and constructions going on across the country under the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He urged members of the public to sustain the tempo by ensuring strict observance of all traffic rules and regulations as they drive into the New Year.

The FRSC boss expressed gratitude to God for the grace of protection and guidance given to the nation in the face of the various safety and security challenges experienced in the outgoing year.

He appealed for sustained consciousness by people in order to overcome the notable challenges in the New Year.

Ali-Biu said he was highly pleased with the conduct of most drivers during the recent Christmas celebration, saying such accounted for the minimal rate of road traffic crashes and fatalities during the period.

According to him, if such good habits were not sustained in the New Year, there could be a resurgence of crash situations, which could undermine the gains made from the special patrol.

“Every Nigerian must, therefore remain committed to tackling the challenges which road safety pose to the nation’s safety, security and wellbeing by doing what is right at all times,” he stated.

The Corps Marshal, while emphasising on the most common factors responsible for fatal crashes during the festivities, restated his earlier observations on speeding as a critical causative factor.

Ali-Biu restated his directives to the Commanding Officers to force down the rate of speed-induced crashes through aggressive enforcement of laws on speed limit devices.

The FRSC boss commended all the stakeholders that joined the road safety campaigns during the festive periods to make the roads safer.

He added that road safety remained a shared responsibility, which no single organisation could tackle all alone without support and collaboration of relevant stakeholders.

Ali-Biu expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for rendering all necessary moral and logistics support for the success of the campaigns in the outgoing year.

The Corps Marshal wished all Nigerians safer and prosperous new year, and assured the nation that FRSC would continue to be vigilant in safeguarding the roads throughout the new year and beyond for safety and security of the people.