New Year: FCT Has Great Plans For Residents, Expects Their Cooperation – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said the FCT Administration has great plans for further development of the nation’s capital in 2026, but requires the cooperation of residents in all areas.

Wike disclosed this in his New Year message on Thursday, stating that the groundwork for the delivery of more people-oriented projects has been completed and is awaiting execution.

He noted that the FCT will be more lively in the new year in several respects, with forthcoming Area Council elections scheduled for February, the Golden Jubilee celebration of Abuja, as well as electioneering campaigns and other activities ahead of the national elections.

The minister assured residents that while his administration would work tirelessly to deliver on its mandate, it would also collaborate with relevant bodies to guarantee security and safety for both residents and visitors.

According to him, the FCT has earmarked several projects across various sectors to be showcased and inaugurated in celebration of President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

He said:

“Let me begin by acknowledging and appreciating the cooperation of residents and friends of the FCT in the previous year. Great strides were made, massive developments accomplished, and seemingly insurmountable obstacles overcome, all thanks to your cooperation.

“As we usher in the dawn of a new year, on behalf of the FCT Administration, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes for a Happy New Year to the resilient and vibrant residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

“It is my earnest hope that this year, our administration will receive even greater support from residents, which will help translate our plans and projections for the FCT into tangible developments, projects, and facilities that will significantly enhance the quality of life of all residents of the Federal Capital Territory, regardless of social status.

“As an administration, we have already laid the groundwork for projects and programmes that will stimulate positive development in critical sectors such as education, health, the judiciary, transportation, agriculture, and security. We therefore look forward to commissioning rehabilitated schools, roads, bridges, health facilities, transportation hubs, judicial facilities, security infrastructure, and programmes that will positively impact FCT residents.”