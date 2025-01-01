New Year: Ex-PDP Chairman Calls For Selfless Service

Share

Former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bamanga Tukur has advocated a life of selfless service amongst Nigerians as they enter the new year, 2025.

Dr Tukur in his New Year message, urged Nigerians to embrace a new way of sacrificial living, especially amongst the elite.

He appealed to Nigerians to show love to one another in the new year, saying that it was disheartening that many homes could not afford to join the yuletide celebrations due to economic hardship.

“Let us show compassion to the millions of Nigerians living below the poverty line in the new year.

“The situation where a few have so much and the vast majority are barely feeding is not sustainable,” he added.

The elder statesman expresses the need for patriotism among politicians especially during this trying period of the nation.

Dr. Tukur enjoined Nigerians to set aside their differences and join hands in building a better, stronger, prosperous, and more democratic nation that future generations will be proud of.

