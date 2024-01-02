New Year: Ensure Adequate Data Base For Proper Planning, Devt, Ajadi Counsels FG

An Entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to ensure that an adequate database of Nigerians is captured for there to be proper planning and development.

While speaking with journalists on the side of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited New Year Party, noted that the Nigerian government has been working in darkness over the years as a result of a lack of proper planning for its citizens.

According to him, “Good and proper planning for development and growth coupled with the well-being of the citizenry can only be achieved through adequate database. This has been lacking in the country.

“Surprisingly, Nigeria is said to be a country of about 200 million people, and the question we need to ask is: when last did we have a Census conducted in the country? What we have been doing is guesswork. Which Census put Nigeria at about 200 million people?

“What percentage of the guess figure are youths, women, men and the aged? We can’t continue to rely on guesswork. The government needs to have an adequate database to plan”, he stressed.

Ajadi also called on the Federal Government to establish well-funded and well- equipped Vocational Centres in each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, noting that such would take care of the training needs of those who cannot continue their education after secondary schools, but who are gifted to be trained as artisans.

Ajadi said the advice if implemented by the government will ensure that many youths are kept off the streets where they have been willing tools in the hands of criminally-minded individuals in the country.

According to him, “There is the need for the Federal Government to establish Vocational Centres in all the 774 Local Government Areas in the country to help the teeming youths that cannot continue their education after the secondary and are roaming the streets. Most of these youths believe in good governance. They love their country but they cannot continue their education and they want to be trained as artisans.

“Government should come to the aid of these youths by providing them places of training to stem their involvement in crimes.

“Government can also make revenue from these Centres as they can get contracts from individuals and corporate organizations in providing furniture among others.

“I advised the government to also provide equipment for graduates from these Vocational Centres for them to start their own businesses.