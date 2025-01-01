New Year: EFCC Urges Nigerians To Reject Economic, Financial Crimes

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called on Nigerians from all walks of life to be more determined and steadfast in their rejection of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

The anti-graft agency made this call in the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede’s New Year’s message issued on Tuesday night in Abuja.

Pointing out the progress and improvement in the quality of lives of Nigerians hinged on the rejection of corruption by Nigerians, the EFCC boss assured that the EFCC will surpass its 2024 record.

Olukoyede also maintained that officers of the Commission are unrelenting in breaking strongholds of corrupt practices across the country.

The statement reads, “We can make any progress and development we want for our nation to happen by our support for anti-corruption initiatives.

“The new year is offering us fresh opportunities to recommit ourselves to the ideals of transparency, accountability, and probity.

The commanding heights of the economy and improvement in our lives can only be driven by our dedication to integrity and accountable conduct.

“Our work is more than a vocation but a patriotic calling. We know this and will always offer our best to move the nation forward. 2025 will be another year of bringing towers of corruption down. Our focus is set and our commitment is total.

Lastly, the EFCC boss wished Nigerians a happy and prosperous New Year.

