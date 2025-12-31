New Year: Don’t Lose Hope, We’ve Come To Rescue Nigeria – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerians not to lose hope due to the challenges in the country and said it has come to rescue Nigeria from the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, in his New Year message to Nigerians, said the party is aware of the repeated failure of governments to deliver on past promises.

Mark noted that many are sceptical, but called on them to overcome their doubts and cynicism and join the ADC in its historic mission to rescue the country.

“We do not claim to be perfect, but do not doubt our sense of duty and our commitment to be on the good side of history,” he added.

The former President of the Senate stated that ADC as a coalition platform was born out of necessity, “to arrest Nigeria’s gradual descent into an authoritarian one-party state, and to rescue our country from a government that behaves more like an army of occupation than a government elected by the people, for the people.”

He added that the party was conscious of the responsibilities before it, adding that the legitimacy of the rescue mission will depend on the willingness of Nigerians to commit to a higher principle of politics, driven primarily by patriotism and service to the people.

“Since we announced the coalition, we have been encouraged by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm of ordinary Nigerians across the length and breadth of our country,” he said.

Mark noted that the year 2025 was a difficult year for the majority of Nigerians, stating that the renewed hope the All Progressives Congress (APC) government promised has yielded more misery and widespread hardship, as Nigerians battled with the rising cost of living.

“Food, basic drugs, and transportation were priced out of the reach of most people as a result of the government’s misguided policies, which have condemned more people to multidimensional poverty,” he added.

The ADC National Chairman, however, said, “When all hope appeared lost, when the ship of our country floundered, when it looked like Nigeria would never rise again, it would be said that some people came together, not because they were perfect, but because they recognised the significance of the moment and said Nigeria must not fail. It must rise again.”