New Year: C’River Gov, Otu Calls For Optimism

Share

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians, especially those in Cross River State to welcome the year 2025 with optimism.

Governor Otu who spoke in his New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill urged all Nigerians to embrace this new year with hope.

The governor maintained the importance of looking towards the future with a positive mindset while adding that it’s a driving force to bring about growth and progress in the nation.

READ ALSO

He stressed the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving goals, stressing that it was only through collective effort that progress could be made.

Otu restated that it was important for everyone to be enabled to tap into the potential and programs of the Cross River state government to work towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the state and the nation.

“The Cross River State Government has laid crucial foundations for prosperity and economic rebirth with different programmes and policies, spread across sectors such as agriculture, industries, and investment drives that will bring about growth and progress in the state.” the statement added

Share

Please follow and like us: