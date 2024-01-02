New Year: Comedienne Maraji Welcomes Second Child

Nigerian comedienne and skit maker, Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji welcomed her second child on Monday, January 1, 2024.

New Telegraph recalls that Maraji welcomed her first child, Jayden Mensah sometime in April 2022, and has welcomed her second child today.

In a live recording on her Social media page, Maraji was seen with a pregnancy test which increased her fans’ suspicion of taking in.

A few minutes later, the result came out positive and she could be heard praying for it to be a girl while emphasizing the struggle she faced raising her son.

Sharing a cropped photo of her newborn, she wrote: “Baby is here, Jan 1 2024, THANK YOU JESUS .”

Maraji’s fans and colleagues took to her comment section to celebrate her.

judyaustin1 wrote: “Congratulations dear ❤️❤️❤️”

therealfemi said: “At first I was confused until I zoomed to see the lips that it was a baby. Congratulations on your new baby girl Glory ah”

princesscomedian penned: “Congratulations best way to start the year”

ibukun_little wrote: “What a best time to celebrate. Congratulations @maraji_”

